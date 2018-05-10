Timeline in Lindsey Baum’s disappearance and investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCLEARY, Wash. -- Sheriff's deputies announced Thursday that the remains of Lindsey Baum were found in a remote area of Eastern Washington.

Baum disappeared from McCleary in the summer of 2009. She was 10 years old.

Below is a rough timeline in the disappearance and investigation of Baum.

Timeline

Early Summer 2009- Melissa Baum and her two kids, Lindsey and older brother Josh, moved to McCleary, Wash, a town of fewer than 2,000 people. Melissa moved from Tennessee following a divorce.

June 26, 2009 (The day of Baum's disappearance) - Lindsey Baum spent the hot summer day at her friend’s house, swimming in a pool.

She and her brother returned home briefly and then went to another friend’s house on Maple Street. Lindsey and her brother got in a fight - reportedly over a bike - and her brother returned home.

Lindsey asked if she could stay the night at the friend’s house, but the friend’s mom said no. Lindsey left around 9: 15 p.m. to return home. It was about a 10 minute walk back to her house (5 blocks). She was spotted on the streets by a neighbor between 5th and 6th Streets. It was the last time she was seen.

Around 10 p.m., Melissa Baum called the friend’s mom, who told her Lindsey had left an hour ago. Lindsey’s mom called her cell phone, but it was left at the home on a charger. At 10:45 p.m., Melissa called police.

At her time of disappearance, Baum was 4'9" tall and about 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.

2010 – Police and FBI searched the home of a 47-year-old man provided inconsistent statements to police. No arrests were made.

Lindsey Baum's face was on the cover of People Magazine.

2012 – Sheriff’s deputies and FBI looked at the home of local shop owner and jewelry store owner, Tim Hartman. Hartman was called a person of interest. Law enforcement allegedly found ropes, and handwritten notes about Lindsey’s disappearance. Again, no arrests were made.

2013 – An enhanced photo of an aged Baum was released.

2014 – Police investigated another man, but again no arrests were made.

A skull was found in a crab pot off the coast Grays Harbor County. Due to consistent rumors about Baum’s demise, the sheriff’s office specifically stated this was not Baum’s skull.

Summer 2017 – Police searched the Mason County home of the Emery Brothers, who were charged for possession of child porn. The home was searched after children clothes and examples child exploitation were found in the brothers’ Seattle home. Mason County is just 17 miles from McCleary. Cadaver dogs were sent to the property.

Fall of 2017 - Hunters located human remains in a remote area of Eastern Washington. They were sent to the FBI for identification.

May 10, 2018 - A press conference announcing the discovery of Baum's remains.

Over the case, dozens of search warrants and hundreds of interviews have been conducted.