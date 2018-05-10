× Suspect arrested in 1986 murder and rape of Tacoma’s Jennifer Bastian

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian, the Tacoma police department announced Thursday.

Detectives located and detained the suspect out of state and he will be transported to Washington to face prosecution.

Bastian was one of two girls – the other being 12-year-old Michella Welch – whose murder and rape haunted Pierce County for 30 years. In 2016, police announced they believed separate suspects were responsible for the two murders.

On August 4, 1986, Bastian left her home in the 2100 block of N. Winnifred heading to Point Defiance Park. She was training an upcoming bike tour of the San Juan Islands.

Bastian never returned home.

After a massive search, Bastian’s body was found on August 28, in a wooded area off Five Mile Drive in the park.

The Tacoma Police Department is expected to hold a press conference once the suspect has been transported to Washington.

We'll update this breaking story when more information becomes available.