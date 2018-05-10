Sheriff: Hunters found remains of Lindsey Baum, Washington girl missing since 2009

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCLEARY, Wash. -- Officials say the remains of Lindsey Baum, a girl missing from Grays Harbor County since 2009, have been found in eastern Washington.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said Thursday at a news conference that the remains were found by hunters last September.

The remains were then sent to FBI headquarters in Quantico, Virginia for analysis. In the last week, authorities learned the DNA matched Lindsey Baum.

No arrests have been made. Scott said detectives are doing everything they can to find out who was responsible for Lindsey's death:

"In the fall of 2017, human remains were found in a remote location in eastern Washington. The remains were eventually confirmed to be that of Lindsey Baum, a 10-year-old girl who went missing in McCleary, Washington on June 26, 2009. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the location where the remains were found will not be provided until a later date. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call or email the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at the below listed contacts." Phone Tips: 1-360-964-1799 Email tips: baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us

Authorities say Baum vanished nearly nine years ago from her hometown of McCleary. The 10-year-old was last seen the night of June 26, 2009, when she left a friend's home. She was going to walk the four blocks to her house but never arrived.

Numerous searches took place in the hours and days after she vanished, and bloodhounds were brought in, but no sign of her was ever found.

Her case attracted national attention in the aftermath of her disappearance.

Timeline

Early Summer 2009– Melissa Baum and her two kids, Lindsey and older brother Josh, moved to McCleary, Wash, a town of fewer than 2,000 people. Melissa moved from Tennessee following a divorce.

June 26, 2009 (The day of Baum’s disappearance) – Lindsey spent the hot summer day at her friend’s house, swimming in a pool.

She and her brother returned home briefly and then went to another friend’s house on Maple Street. Lindsey and her brother got in a fight – reportedly over a bike – and her brother returned home.

Lindsey asked if she could stay the night at the friend’s house, but the friend’s mom said no. Lindsey left around 9: 15 p.m. to return home. It was about a 10 minute walk back to her house (5 blocks). She was spotted on the streets by a neighbor between 5th and 6thStreets. It was the last time she was seen.

Around 10 p.m., Lindsey’s mom called the friend’s mom, who told her Lindsey had left an hour ago. Lindsey’s mom called her cell phone, but it was left at the home on a charger. At 10:45 p.m., Melissa called police.

At her time of disappearance, Baum was 4’9″ tall and about 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.

2010 – Police and FBI searched the home of a 47-year-old man provided inconsistent statements to police. No arrests were made.

Lindsey Baum’s face was on the cover of People Magazine.

2012 – Sheriff’s deputies and FBI looked at the home of local shop owner and jewelry store owner, Tim Hartman. Hartman was called a person of interest. Law enforcement allegedly found ropes, and handwritten notes about Lindsey’s disappearance. Again, no arrests were made.

2013 – An enhanced photo of an aged Baum was released.

2014 – Police investigated another man, but again no arrests were made.

A skull was found in a crab pot off the coast Grays Harbor County. Due to consistent rumors about Baum’s demise, the sheriff’s office specifically stated this was not Baum’s skull.

Summer 2017 – Police searched the Mason County home of the Emery Brothers, who were charged for possession of child porn. The home was searched after children clothes and examples child exploitation were found in the brothers’ Seattle home. Mason County is just 17 miles from McCleary. Cadaver dogs were sent to the property.

May 5, 2018 – Press conference.

Over the case, dozens of search warrants and hundreds of interviews have been conducted.