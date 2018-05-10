Police: 3 arrested for throwing rocks off I-5 overpass in Lakewood, injuring one person, damaging five cars

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two minors and an 18-year-old were arrested Thursday night for throwing rocks from the 47th street overpass onto cars on Interstate 5 in Lakewood, resulting in one injury and damaging five cars, the Washington State Patrol said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the injured person. The incident occurred at about 10:14 p.m.

The same three males admitted to having thrown rocks from an overpass onto I-5 cars in Tacoma on Monday, Trooper Brooke Bova said.

Over 11 cars were hit by the rock-throwing between Monday and Thursday night, Bova said

The two minors and the 18-year-old were to be booked for assault and malicious mischief.