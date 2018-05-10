× Opponents of Seattle’s head tax proposal says it will have a big impact on businesses outside the city as they wage a fight to kill the tax if it’s enacted

ISSAQUAH – For Zeek’s Pizza in Issaquah, how many pizzas they sell could depend on Seattle’s vote on the employee head tax.

“Here is a policy being enacted 20 minutes down the road that has a significant impact on my ability to sell pizzas,” owner Mark Mullet said.

Companies like his, the small ones, outside of Seattle are being overlooked.

After all Seattle city council members say the head tax is only against large companies within the city.

“The reality is we are talking about taxing the 3% of the largest companies in the city,” Council member Kshama Sawant said.

“She’s divorced from reality,” Mullet said.

Mullet says those top companies employ the most people in this region, many of them live in bedroom communities like Issaquah and dine at his restaurants.

“If you think for a half a second that these companies will not move to other parts of the country which are much more welcoming you are wrong,” Mullet said.

That opinion may not surprise you coming from a business man but he is also a state senator.

“It goes against everything we are trying to do and I say that as a Senate Democrat,” Mullet said.

In Olympia, the slogan is often jobs jobs jobs.

“The Seattle city council sends the opposite message saying we are going to penalize you,” Mullet said.

He says it’s the worst policy Seattle could impose and if they do, his solution is to take statewide action by proposing legislation in January to reverse the head tax.

“It’s going to impact our state tax revenues which prevents us from investing in affordable housing,” Mullet said.

So for the lawmaker Seattle’s business just became his own.

Mayor Durkan on Wednesday said she didn’t like what was on the table.

She said she was working in good faith to come up with a better deal although she wouldn’t specify what a kind of compromise would work for her.

Mullet says it doesn’t matter how much they decrease the head tax he wants the whole thing scrapped saying any amount would send the wrong message to businesses in this region.

He also says even if companies don’t pack up and leave, he predicts new businesses will stay away and existing ones refusing to expand. He says growth will stall in Washington making it the state’s business to intervene.

Seattle is not the only city to try a head tax, Chicago had one years back but then the mayor there scrapped it calling it a ‘job killer’.

The cost in Chicago was $4 per employee a month, Seattle’s proposal is way higher at $45 a month.

That means it will cost large companies like Amazon about $540 for each worker every year.

It’s an initial proposal that Durkan said she was not happy with so if a compromise is made the head tax proposal could decrease.

A committee is expected to vote on the issue on Friday. If it has 5 votes it will go to a full council vote on Monday.