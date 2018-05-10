Durkan offers Seattle employee tax plan that would halve the current proposed levy

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan has offered a substitute head tax plan that would essentially halve the current proposed $500 per employee tax on big businesses in Seattle, impose a five-year ‘sunset clause’ and would not revert to a payroll tax, as the current plan would, city officials said Thursday night.

The alternative plan was disclosed the night before a City Council committee will debate and vote on the employee tax proposal Friday.

City officials say the mayor’s “substitute amendment” to the current proposed employee tax has the support of four City Council members — Paul Harrell, Sally Bagshaw, Rob Johnson and Debora Juarez. Only five votes are needed to win approval on the nine-member City Council.

The substitute proposal would reduce the head tax to $250 per employee, which would produce nearly $40.6 million a year in revenue. The money would be used to provide additional shelters and services for the homeless, remove garbage, waste and needles from the streets and build new affordable housing.

The governor and the King County Executive has promised additional resources for Seattle in the upcoming year, city officials say.

The tax would continue for five years, when it would then need an affirmative vote of approval to remain in effect. And it would not transition to a payroll tax in 2021. Proponents of the current proposed head tax want it to transition to a payroll tax after three years.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce said, “It’s encouraging to see Mayor Durkan’s leadership in this challenging situation.”