You could be eligible for $1,200 in telemarketer lawsuit

A federal judge in North Carolina ruled the Dish Network violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. This comes after Thomas Krakauer sued Dish Network in 2014 for making illegal telemarketing calls to his number which was on the National Do Not Call Registry.

If you got a call from a Dish Network telemarketer and you number was listed on registry, you could be eligible for $1,200.

More than 18,000 telephone numbers were affected. Calls came between May 11, 2010 and August 1, 2011.

To find out if you qualify, enter your phone number here.

If you were affected, you must submit a claim here by June 18.