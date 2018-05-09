Seattle sweetened beverage tax generates $4 million in first 3 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle officials say the city's sweetened beverages tax generated more than $4 million in revenue in its first three months.

Julie Moore, the spokeswoman for the city's Finance and Administrative Services department says that as of last Friday, the office had received more than $4 million in first-quarter tax payments.

The Seattle Times reports the department expects the amount will increase because some checks were still in the mail and some businesses file their taxes annually.

Seattle began taxing sugary beverages, syrups and concentrates at the beginning of this year.

Supporters of the tax hoped the boosted prices would discourage people from buying sugary drinks, which have been linked to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and tooth decay.

Officials previously estimated the tax would raise $14.8 million in 2018.

A group backed by the soda industry is seeking to bar cities and counties in Washington state from imposing their own taxes on sodas or other sweetened beverages through a proposed statewide initiative.

The political committee, Yes! To Affordable Groceries, in March submitted language for a proposed statewide initiative.

They'll need to collect and turn in signatures from 259,622 registered voters by July 6 to qualify the measure for the November ballot.