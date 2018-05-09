Seahawks will reportedly visit with wide receiver Brandon Marshall

RENTON, Wash. – Yes, the Seattle Seahawks noticed they lost some targets for Russell Wilson, and yes, they’re working on it.

Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall will visit the Seahawks, according to multiple reports, as the team looks to fill the gap left by departed free agents Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson.

Brandon Marshall is visiting the #Seahawks, per @AdamSchefter and me. Was cut by the #Giants recently with a failed physical designation. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 9, 2018

Marshall, who turned 34 in March, spent last season with the New York Giants but played in only five games after suffereing an ankle injury and being placed on injured reserve. In the few games he did play, he caught 18 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

His last Pro Bowl season was 2015, when he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns for the New York Jets.