Renton to begin closing certain streets to stop illegal street racing

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police say beginning May 11 officers will be closing several roads to stop illegal street racing.

Police say the closures will be in effect Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The streets affected are:

Oakesdale Ave SW between SW 16th Street and SW 41st Street

SW 27th Street between Lind Ave SW and Oakesdale Ave SW

The goal is to stop illegal street races like one in 2016 that sent three people to the hospital. Footage of a car erupting in flames was captured by the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter.

The restrictions will be in effect until further notice.

“Businesses operating inside the closure area will have ingress and egress access to their business via a controlled access point on SW 34th Street at Oakesdale Ave SW,” police wrote in a press release.

“Closures are weather dependent. When conditions are conducive to street racing, the closures will occur. Otherwise, these streets will be open.”