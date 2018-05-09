Man killed near West Seattle Stadium was targeted by gunman, police say

SEATTLE — Police said Wednesday that the man who was gunned down in the parking lot of West Seattle Stadium on Tuesday night was targeted.

“There’s some fear out there that it was random,” Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson told The Seattle Times. “We want to assure the public we believe the victim was targeted by the suspect.”

A community track meet was happening at the stadium on 35th Avenue SW when witnesses say they heard several gunshots around 7 p.m.

Seattle police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was hit several times and died at Harborview Medical Center.

A coach for the Rainier Beach Track Club posted Wednesday on social media that the victim was an athlete’s father. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

“Officers arrived within minutes, and located the victim, a male in his forties, on the ground,” the Seattle Police Department said. “The victim had sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck several times by bullets.” He later died at the hospital.

Seattle police said they had no suspect description.

Police asked that anyone who may have been in the area and possibly heard or saw something to contact detectives by calling the tip line at (206) 233-5000.