Man killed in shooting near West Seattle community track meet

WEST SEATTLE -- Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday night near West Seattle Stadium.

A community track meet was happening at the stadium on 35th Avenue SW around 7:00 p.m. when witnesses say they heard several gunshots.

Seattle police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was hit several times and died at Harborview Medical Center.

A coach for the Rainier Beach Track Club posted Wednesday on social media that the victim was an athlete's father.

"Officers arrived within minutes, and located the victim, a male in his forties, on the ground," the Seattle Police Department said. "The victim had sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck several times by bullets."

Seattle police said they had no suspect description.

Police asked that anyone who may have been in the area and possibly heard or saw something to contact detectives by calling the tip line at (206) 233-5000.