Healthy Living: Scientists call new 3D model of live human cell a “game changer” in disease research

The Allen Institute for Cell Science in Seattle has unveiled the first predictive 3D model of a live human cell. The hope is that scientists around the word will be able to use the model for drug discovery and disease research.

"This is a new way to see inside living human cells," said Rick Horwitz, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Allen Institute for Cell Science. "It's like seeing the whole cell for the first time. In the future, this will impact drug discovery, disease research and how we frame basic studies involving human cells."

Teams at the Allen Institute built the model using artificial intelligence, studying tens of thousands of pictures of human cells. The 3D model will enable researchers to better understand the role of cells in both health and disease.

The "Allen Integrated Cell" is freely available on-line.

