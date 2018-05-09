50 pounds of meth seized from truck after traffic stop on I-5 in Lewis County, police say

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Police found 50 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a pickup truck after making a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Lewis County, authorities said.

The green Chevrolet truck bearing Oregon plates was pulled over near Napavine, Wash., police said, adding that the 25-year-old driver from Portland did not have a valid driver’s license.

During a search of the truck, one pound of meth was located under the driver’s seat and an additional 44 bundles of meth were in the box of the truck. The total approximate weight was 50 pounds, police said.

The driver was booked into the Lewis County Jail for investigation of drug trafficking charges.