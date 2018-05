Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A terrifying attack was caught on camera in Burien Tuesday aftenroon.

A man walked into a Boost Mobile store at 1017 SW 136th Street in Burien -- and then leaped over the counter to attack the clerk.

The clerk suffered a broken nose during the attack.

But he managed to finally get away from his attacker, run outside the store and then tries to keep the assailant inside by holding a security door closed from the outside.

But the attacker manages to push his way out and then fled.