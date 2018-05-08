× USS Nimitz sailor missing after going for hike on Olympic Peninsula

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. – Rescuers are searching for a Bremerton-based sailor who went hiking the Olympic National Forest last week.

Jeremiah Adams, 24, last seen Friday morning when he left for a day hike on the Olympic Peninsula in the Buckhorn Wilderness south of Sequim. His friends noticed he was missing when he didn’t show up for another hike the next day.

Adams is stationed on the USS Nimitz.

His car was found Monday night by some of his fellow sailors who were out looking for him at the Lower Greywolf Trailhead.

Clallam County search and rescue is working with Kitsap County search and rescue and sailors from the Nimitz on ground searches in the area.

Adams is white, about 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds and has blue eyes and short blond hair. If you’ve seen him, call the sheriff’s office at (360) 417-2459.