× Some Seattle residents say they are appalled by Sawant’s behavior

SEATTLE — The debate over the city’s plan to tax the largest companies in Seattle a head tax continues to be met by opposition.

Under the proposal about 600 companies would be taxed $500 per employee raising $75 million a year.

That money would go to build nearly 1800 units of affordable units over 5 years to fight homelessness.

As some ask tough questions over the city’s handling over unsanctioned encampments, they are being met with pushback, even name calling by a city leader.

Council Member Kshama Sawant on Monday called people who showed up to a Ballard town hall meeting last week as ‘Right wing NIMBYist.”

“The media is paying too much attention to is a very few loud loud right wing NIMBYist” Sawant said.

Sawant claimed people were throwing around homeless slurs.

Q13 News was at the town hall we didn’t hear those slurs.

What we did see was an uprising of Seattle residents intensely frustrated and angry over how the city is handling the crisis.

On Tuesday we sat down with the same people Sawant name called.

“I’m a yellow dog Democrat I vote democrat all the way,” Betsy Peto said.

Out of the 6 people gathered, 4 went to the town hall but all of them are concerned about the 400 unsanctioned homeless encampments in the city.

“If you don’t agree with these people you are stupid, you are uneducated,” Seattle resident Jan O’Leary said.

“I am pretty blown away that an adult would behave this way I find it appalling,” Ari Hoffman said.

It’s also appalling for Marianne Sato.

“I consider myself a lunatic lefty liberal and yes it did offend me,” Sato said.

But the Seattle residents don’t want to fixate on the name calling, they just want solutions to a crisis hundreds of millions of dollars have yet to fix.

“Quite frankly an inept city council who don’t seem to represent those of us working hard, I’m calling them out on blowing hundreds of millions of dollars,” Seattle resident Erika Nagy said.

“I would like to know where the $65 million that we are currently spending is going where is the data where have you spent it,” Amber Matthai said.

Matthai is a data analyst for a living and she says she’s tried to crunch the city’s spending with no accountability.

“The current policies are harming the people they are claiming to help and harming the neighborhood,” Matthai said.

Matthai knows a lot about homelessness, she says her own father lived on the streets mentally ill and addicted to drugs.

“I watched your interview with Sawant and she skirted around the issue when you called it out she didn’t refer to it as a drug problem,” Matthai said.

They say leaving campers in tents is not compassion.

They want more shelters and treatment for mental illness and drugs.

“No one is discussing the crimes that are going on it’s not part of this proposal they are not discussing handling the mental illness,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is talking about the head tax on the largest employers like Amazon to build more affordable housing. Hoffman is a business owner himself.

“They are going to drive away more jobs how many more people are going to be unemployed,” Hoffman said.

“I think they are lacking in common sense,” Peto said.

That’s coming from a woman who says she’s voted for every new tax before.

“I’ve been proud to vote for the tax not voting for taxes anymore,” Peto said.

Peto says she also voted for Mike O’Brien, the same council member who got an earful from constituents at the Ballard town hall. She’s lost faith in O’Brien and the city.

“What’s going on in Seattle makes no sense to me, things are broken,” Peto said.

Peto says she lived 20 feet from an authorized encampment in Green Lake for about 2 months.

She says many of the campers were committing crimes, doing drugs, stealing from their homes and defecating on their yards.

Despite repeated complaints to the city, neighbors say they were ignored.

Most of the 6 do not live in Sawant’s district.

But this is not a district problem, it’s a citywide and regional issue that’s bringing together frustrated citizens from all different backgrounds.

Out of the 6 at the gathering we had 3 retirees, a single mom of 2, a data analyst and a business owner.

All of them say until they know exactly how the head tax money will be used, they won’t support it.

But it may be too late for residents to get any clear answers. The final vote on the head tax is on Monday.