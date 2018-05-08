× Remembering Rev. Dr. Samuel McKinney

SEATTLE — With songs and laughter, prayer and praise– Seattle remembered a monument of a man on Tuesday. Filling McCaw Opera Hall at the Seattle Center, people from all over the country came to remember the Rev. Dr. Samuel Berry McKinney.

“It requires an operatic life to require an opera house to celebrate you,” says daughter Lora-Ellen McKinney. “And that my father had– and operatic sweep of a life.”

The 91 year old Rev. McKinney was born and raised in Flint, Michigan to the parents deeply involved in ministry and faith. It was something he carried with him to Morehouse College in Atlanta. He attended there with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the two became friends during their time there. McKinney settled here in Seattle in 1957 to lead the flock at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Central District.

“We cannot weep that he graced us with his presence,” says Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin. “His challenge, his call to be a better Seattle.”

But, McKinney's influence grew far greater than his congregation.

"To me, Dr. McKinney was the great igniter," says Larry Gossett who sits on the King County Council.

Gossett listed off a litany of accomplishments and successful campaigns to instigate change in Seattle and our region. "And inspired all the rest of us that are just a little bit younger to continue that movement of social change in this community."

A life and legacy of activism-- fighting racial injustice and poverty. Not just for the African-American community-- but for all people. A torch this crowd was challenged to pick up and continue onward.

"Don’t claim how much you love Dr. McKinney and not honor him without fighting for policies that assist poor people and laws that lift up those who are locked out and locked up," says Rev. Dr. Reginald Williams of the First Baptist Church of University Park, Illinois. "Don't sing his praises today, then not fight for what he fought for when you leave this place."

Those in attendance were all given pens with lights on them and as the lights dimmed, the message appeared that was often repeated by Rev. McKinney, "Be the light."

Last week, Mayor Durkin ordered the Mt. Zion Baptist Church be declared a historic monument in the City of Seattle. It already sits on a stretch of 19th Avenue that bears Rev. Dr. McKinney's name.

Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney died on April 7th, he was 91 years old.