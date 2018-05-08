Man shot multiple times near West Seattle Golf Course; suspect on loose

SEATTLE -- A man in his 40s was shot multiple times near the West Seattle Golf Course Tuesday night, police said.
The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting took place in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue SW.
A community track meet was taking place at the nearby West Seattle Stadium when shots rang out.
Seattle police said they had only a "limited" suspect description. They offered no description.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.