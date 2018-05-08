Let the games begin! Follow our fish’s journey with Survive The Sound

Man shot multiple times near West Seattle Golf Course; suspect on loose

Posted 9:12 PM, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26PM, May 8, 2018

SEATTLE -- A man in his 40s was shot multiple times near the West Seattle Golf Course Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting took place in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue SW.

A community track meet was taking place at the nearby West Seattle Stadium when shots rang out.

Seattle police said they had only a "limited" suspect description. They offered no description.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 