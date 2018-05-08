× James Paxton throws no-hitter as Mariners beat Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — James Paxton threw the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history Tuesday night – and that wasn’t the only history in the game.

Paxton’s no-no came against the Toronto Blue Jays, making him the first Canadian to accomplish the feat in his home country.

He is also the first Canadian to throw a no-hitter since Dick Fowler did it for the Philadelphia Athletics against the St. Louis Browns in 1945.

The no-hitter gave the Mariners a 5-0 victory.

Paxton threw 99 pitches in the win. MLB reported that he finished up strong, with his last three pitches coming in at 98 mph, 100 mph and 99 mph.

ESPN reported that it’s the third no-hitter in the majors this season. The last time there were three by May 8 was 1969.

This is the sixth no-hitter thrown in Mariners history and first on the road:

June 2, 1990, Kingdome: Randy Johnson – Final: Seattle Mariners 2, Detroit Tigers 0

April 22, 1993, Kingdome: Chris Bosio – Final: Seattle Mariners 7, Boston Red Sox 0

June 8, 2012, Safeco Field: Combine: Kevin Millwood (6 inn.), Charlie Furbush (2/3), Stephen Pryor (1/3), Brandon League (2/3), Tom Wilhelmsen (1) – Final: Seattle Mariners 1, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

August 15, 2012, Safeco Field: Felix Hernandez – Final: Seattle Mariners 1, Tampa Bay Rays 0 (perfect game)

August 12, 2015, Safeco Field: Hisashi Iwakuma – Final Seattle Mariners 3, Baltimore Orioles 0

May 8, 2018, Rogers Centre (Toronto): James Paxton – Final: Seattle Mariners 5, Toronto Blue Jays 0