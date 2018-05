× Gardening 101: Time to tune up your garden terminology

Puyallup, Wash.– Now that May is here, the gardening season is underway. Not only is it time to get that garden growing– but your vocabulary might need a boost too. Q13 Meteorologist and Master Gardener Tim Joyce helps us tune it up with some help from the folks at Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery. And if a lack of space is keeping you from trying out your green thumb– fear not. He’s got some ideas for that too.