Edmonds police detain student who allegedly brandished gun at school

EDMONDS, Wash. – A student who allegedly brandished a gun at Edmonds-Woodway High during lunch earlier in the day was taken into custody by Everett police Tuesday afternoon.

Edmonds police had said they believed the boy could pose a threat to the community, and the school district said it was working on sending out an alert to parents.

Police said just after 4 p.m. that the boy was in custody, and that more information would likely be released Wednesday morning.

