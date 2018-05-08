Cost of living tops traffic for things we complain about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- For the past three decades, the biggest complaint most people had about living in Puget Sound was the bad traffic. Not anymore.

It's not that the traffic has gotten better, it's that another issue has gotten worse. "As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area," reads the headline from The Seattle Times.

A new poll commissioned by the Puget Sound Regional Council asked 2,000 people across the region what they like least about living here. Here's what they found:

Change and growth were equally viewed as positive (24 %) and negative (24%). The Puget Sound Regional Council noted that older residents who have lived in the region longer were more negative about growth. Newer residents and younger respondents were more positive.

But glass half full, a majority (65%) of the people surveyed said they love living here, even with the problems.

Read the full report, here.