Appeals court upholds dismissal of wrongful death case

BREMERTON, Wash. — A federal appeals court ruled the husband of a Naval Hospital Bremerton nurse who died after giving birth at the hospital cannot sue the Navy for medical malpractice.

The Kitsap Sun reports a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the decision Monday, upholding a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit.

The husband’s attorney says the widower will continue to pursue the case.

Lt. Rebekah Li Moanikeala Daniel died March 9, 2014, four hours after giving birth to a healthy daughter.

Court documents say the 33-year-old mother started bleeding profusely after what seemed like a normal birth.

The husband’s lawsuit claims the hospital’s staff did not adequately respond to stop the bleeding and failed to administer life-saving medications.

Court documents say the hospital conducted an autopsy and determined the woman bled to death from an amniotic fluid embolism rather than medical negligence.