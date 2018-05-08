20 bikes stolen from locked trailer behind locked gate at Pierce County school

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A trailer with 20 bikes inside was stolen from the parking lot of Bethel Middle School last weekend.

According to the school district, a trailer containing the bikes had a sturdy hitch lock attached which should have prevented it from being driven away. The trailer was also parked behind a locked gate.

The trailer is a 2016 Mirage Xcel with license plate: A8106C.

The bikes were all 2016 Specialized Roll entry models with red frames. They have wide tires with a pressure gauge in them and were purchased from Old Town Bicycle in Gig Harbor, a district official said. The biked have reflective stickers with the shop’s name near the bottom of the frames.

Anyone with information on the bikes is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.