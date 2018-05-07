× Police: Violent home invasion in Pacific ‘not random,’ suspects were familiar with residence

PACIFIC, Wash. — Police said Monday that they now believe that a violent home invasion in Pacific early Sunday morning that left one man in critical condition was not random and that the suspects were familiar with the home and the area.

Police said they are looking for three white males that were dressed in all-black clothing.

Pacific police say victim Ronald Gray, 31, told them the men entered his apartment at Cobble Court Apartments with masks on and they exchanged gunfire.

Officers “executed a search warrant on the home and we now believe that this home invasion was not random,” the Pacific Police Department said in a news release. “Evidence suggests that the suspects were familiar with the area and the residence. Police are looking for 3 white males that were dressed in all black clothing and familiar with the area.”

Police asked that anyone with information call the Pacific Police Department at 253-929-1130 during business hours or 253-288-2121 after hours.