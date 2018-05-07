× Nurse accused of stealing drugs, possibly spreading hepatitis C is suspended

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission on Monday suspended a Pierce County registered nurse due to alleged theft of narcotics.

The nurse has been accused of possibly spreading hepatitis C to at least two patients at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

The commission says the charges say that in December 2017, the nurse administered hydromorphine and fentanyl, both controlled substances, to two patients in the emergency department at Good Sam Hospital. Both patients were later admitted with symptoms consistent with hepatitis and tested positive for hepatitis C.

The charges say the nurse was the only nurse or physician at the hospital who treated both patients.

The nurse has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing. She cannot work as a registered nurse in Washington until the charges are resolved.