Man injured when roof of Federal Way home collapses

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — South King Fire and Rescue says a man was seriously injured after the roof of the Federal Way home he was demolishing collapsed.

The News Tribune reports that firefighters were dispatched to the home on 18th Avenue South about 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Battalion Chief Ryan Herrera says they found the man, who is in his late 50s or early 60s, on the ground with “fairly significant” head trauma.

The man was up on the roof with a pry bar when he pulled the roof down, Herrera said, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether anything fell atop the man. He was the only person injured in the incident.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.