× Former Seahawk Cliff Avril to co-host radio show on 950 KJR

SEATTLE — Cliff Avril, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week, had an announcement of his own on Monday: he’ll be joining a Seattle radio station as sports talk co-host.

Avril is joining the on-air staff at Sports Radio 950 KJR. The Jason Puckett and Cliff Avril Show will air weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show debuts July 9.

“I’m excited to join the KJR team!” Avril said. “Seattle is home and I can’t wait to cover the best sports city in the world.”

“Cliff Avril is a tremendous addition to our team at Sports Radio 950 KJR,” said Rich Moore, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Seattle. “Cliff is a beloved Seahawk who will embrace this community and truly engage with the Seattle sports fans on all our platforms. Cliff had an amazing career and we are lucky to be part of his next chapter.”

The team announced Friday that it’s dropping its Pro Bowl defensive end after he suffered a neck injury that ended last season early for him. The release came with “a failed physical designation,” the Seahawks said.

Avril joined the Seahawks as a free agent in 2013, signing one day after Michael Bennett – who also parted ways with the team this offseason. Avril played a key role on the line, racking up 22.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in his four full season from 2013.2016.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Avril was also well-known for his work off the field, working in Seattle, his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., and his parents’ native Haiti.

There’s still no word on the status of Kam Chancellor, who also suffered a neck injury last season.