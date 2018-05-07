Environmental protest shuts down busy downtown Seattle streets

SEATTLE — A group of environmental activists put up four large teepees on a busy downtown Seattle street to protest tar sands projects and oil pipelines.

Activists sat on wooden perches at the top of the teepees Monday as police moved into the area and told them to disperse.

Other activists occupied the lobby of the Russell Investments Center to protest the company’s tar sands investments. Some lined the streets chanting and singing.

Some protesters were arrested, according to The Associated Press.

SPD is talking with one of the demonstrators #Q13fox pic.twitter.com/EGroLmGkWv — Michelle A Boehler (@boehler_q13) May 7, 2018

Protesters opposed to JPMorgan Chase’s financial support of a tar sands oil extraction project and pipeline.

The protesters are calling on Chase to quit financing the Canadian tar sands production and Trans-Mountain pipeline.

According to the protesters, the bank’s financial support violates indigenous rights and increases carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

If oil is shipped through the Salish Sea, it could bring an additional 400 oil tankers each year, the protesters claim.

The demonstration was blocking all lanes of 2nd Avenue at Pike Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.