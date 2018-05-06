Suspicious package shuts down departure terminal at Sea-Tac Airport

UPDATE:

The incident has been cleared and roadways will be re-opened. Delays and traffic still persist. Please plan accordingly.

SEATAC, Wash. — The departure terminal at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport was closed to incoming vehicles for about two hours Sunday while police investigated a suspicious package.

Just before 2:40 p.m., the airport announced the closure of the upper drive “out of an abundance of caution.”

Passengers were allowed to be picked up and dropped off in the airport parking garage for free. Passengers were also encouraged to use the Tukwila or Angle Lake Link light rail stations.

Passengers need to enter the airport from skybridges 1, 2 or 3 at the south end of the airport. Traffic is extremely slow. To avoid lengthy delays, we also encourage passengers to use Link light rail – drop off at Tukwila, Angle Lake or other nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/MAEfW0eTzt — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) May 6, 2018

The south entrance to the airport parking garage is open. This south entrance has far less traffic. pic.twitter.com/Kx012fA1Ct — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) May 6, 2018

The closer of the departure terminal did not affect flights. According to the FAA website, flights were operating on a 15-minute delay or less.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.