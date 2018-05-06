× Man following shooting in City of SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash — A shooting early Saturday morning has turned into a homicide investigation after a man died from his injuries, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Saturday to the 17100 Block of Military Road South at about 3:45 a.m. That’s when they found the wounded man, 20, in a parked vehicle.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center and later died at the hospital.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is now seeking more information and witnesses in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-296-3311.