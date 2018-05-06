× King County police arrest 43 suspected DUI drivers on Cinco de Mayo

SEATTLE — King County troopers arrested 43 suspected DUI drivers on Cinco de Mayo, Trooper Rick Johnson said Sunday.

Before the weekend, the Washington State Patrol, King and Snohomish County deputies, and Seattle-area law enforcement agencies said they would be conducting emphasis patrols targeting impaired drivers over the holiday weekend.

WSP even set up a Mobile Impaired Driving Unit which would be deployed in King County so those arrested could be dropped off by troopers and processed in the field.

No word on how many arrested WSP troopers made on Cinco de Mayo.