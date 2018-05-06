× Home invasion in Pacific ends with man in critical condition

PACIFIC, Wash. — Possibly three suspects are on the run after breaking into an apartment, exchanging shots with a man and sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Larry Colagiovanni, a commander with the Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Task Force, officers responded to the 300 block of Pacific Avenue North just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Colagiovanni said the three suspects entered the apartment with masks on, and shots were fired between the resident and the suspects. The man living in the apartment was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Colagiovanni said the suspects are all believed to be male, but no other description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacific Police Department.