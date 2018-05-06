Coach Carroll on this year’s rookie minicamp: ‘It really was one of the better ones we had’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- There is no doubt a lot of eyes were on Shaqueem Griffin this weekend, making his Seahawks debut at rookie minicamp.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Griffin looks comfortable and natural and that weakside linebacker is the perfect spot for him. He'll also play a bunch of special teams.

But that wasn't the only storyline this weekend, as you could feel the energy from all the first-year players looking to make a good first impression on the coaching staff.

"We had a really fun camp. I thought we really captured the right tempo," Carroll told reporters Sunday. "It was really one of the better ones we had. There's a lot of good things a lot of positives, a lot of guys we liked -- some of them were the tryout guys, not just the free agents we signed."

For Husky fans, it won't be hard to root for one player in particular -- Will Dissly

The former Husky who made the conversion from defensive end to tight end a couple of years ago and it's paying off now. Dissly was considered the best blocking tight end in the NFL Draft and the Seahawks made it a priority to go out and draft him in the fourth round.

We'll get the see all the rookies and the veterans together for the first time when OTA's begin on May 21. The Seahawks will continue phase two of their off-season workout program Monday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.