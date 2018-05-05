× Meet Louie! #WhyNotMePets

Louie is full of energy especially when he’s out playing with a ball.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Louie get adopted.

Louie is 2-years-old. He’s a red heeler and corgi mix.

He’s staying at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. Louie got to the shelter around the beginning of April.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shelter staff say Louie can be a little bit reserved when meeting strangers.

"He'll go ahead and step back a little bit," said Janine Ceja, the Executive Director at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. "He's kind of not sure when you want to pick him up but it's only because he's not sure. It's just because he's not sure of what's really going on."

Once Louie gets comfortable with you, he's fine.

He would do best with someone who is active and who will play ball with him because that's his favorite thing to do. Louie can be a little loud during playtime. During Q13's visit to the shelter Louie was barking at Ceja to pick up his ball and keep playing.

"For example, I brought the ball out, boy he's wanting to let us know he wants to play with the ball, pick up the ball," said Ceja. "That's what he's trying to say. He's saying pick up the ball . Give me the ball. Throw the ball. That's what he's saying. Right Louie, that's what you're saying huh."

Louie does alright with other dogs. It just depends on the other dogs' personality. As for cats, Louie likes to chase them around.

"He might hurt the cat only because he doesn't know that he's stronger than the cat," said Ceja. "If the cat is very sure of themselves and used to being around another dog possibly, possibly there might be a potential relationship, but for the most part no."

If you're interested in adopting Louie, you can call the Humane Society of Skagit Valley at 360-757-0445.

You can also visit during adoption hours.