Lava flow destroys at least five homes in Hawaiian neighborhood

PAHOA, HI - MAY 4: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a fissure produces lava after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)
PAHOA, HI - MAY 4: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a fissure produces lava after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)
PAHOA, Hawaii — Officials say lava spurting into a residential neighborhood on Hawaii’s Big Island has destroyed five homes.
Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Saturday that’s the total number of homes burned in the two days since Kilauea volcano began shooting lava out through vents in Leilani Estates.
The vents began opening in the mostly rural district on Thursday. There are now eight of them, though only two are active on Saturday. Each fissure is several hundred yards (meters) long.
Hawaii County has ordered evacuations for over 1,700 people living in Leilani Estates and neighboring Lanipuna Gardens.
Residents are also being warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.