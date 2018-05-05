× Lava flow destroys at least five homes in Hawaiian neighborhood

PAHOA, Hawaii — Officials say lava spurting into a residential neighborhood on Hawaii’s Big Island has destroyed five homes.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Saturday that’s the total number of homes burned in the two days since Kilauea volcano began shooting lava out through vents in Leilani Estates.

The vents began opening in the mostly rural district on Thursday. There are now eight of them, though only two are active on Saturday. Each fissure is several hundred yards (meters) long.

Hawaii County has ordered evacuations for over 1,700 people living in Leilani Estates and neighboring Lanipuna Gardens.

Residents are also being warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.