Rookies get another chance to shine at day two of Seahawks minicamp

RENTON, Wash. -- Day two of the first step in the NFL careers for many future Seahawks is in the books.

The second of a three-day rookie minicamp was what would you would expect: the players you would hope to stand out did, but others who are longshots also had their moments, along with some sloppy play as well.

Of course, the transition from college to the NFL is still a challenge.

One player who Pete Carroll singled out Friday, quarterback Alex McGough, had another strong day Saturday, even while trying to digest a new system.

"It's hard, you know, but if you love the game and you love to do it, you know, you study as hard as you can," said McGough.

"You talk to all the guys around you in this camp, because they all want to succeed just as bad as you do."

Former college safety Tre Flowers, one of Seattle's four fifth round picks, is not only making a transition from college to the NFL, he is also making a position change to cornerback.

So far, so good.

"My first practice in the NFL is very upbeat and it was fun though - there was a lot of competing - but in my freshman year of college I was real nervous and here a feel comfortable," said Flowers.

"I came out and competed."

The rookie who may have the easiest transition also had the shortest commute: former Husky tight-end Will Dissly already feels at home...probably because he is at home.

"I think this is a great fit for me, because it is comfortable," said Dissly.

"This is Seattle. This is my home. I have my buddies over there in my backyard at UW, but like you said this is a new challenge, a new opportunity to do some cool things and I'm just trying to give the most effort, more detail in all my play, and just learn - this whole weekend I've learned so much."

One other note: nobody has had a drop kick field goal or extra point in the NFL in the last decade. On Saturday. fifth round pick and former Texas punter Michael Dickson, put on a show on a side field, hitting drop kicks from over 50 yards.

So, maybe the Seahawks have added a new weapon in a punter.

The rookie camp concludes Sunday with one final practice in Renton.