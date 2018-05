WOODINVILLE, Wash. — One person was seriously hurt when two box trucks crashed head-on Friday afternoon.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened before 2:00 p.m. on NE Woodinville Way near NE 190th St.

Detectives said one driver suffered serious injuries.

Investigators said the road would be closed for several hours while they investigate the cause.

No further details were immediately known.