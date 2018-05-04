Seahawks release Cliff Avril

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – Cliff Avril’s time with the Seattle Seahawks is officially over.

The team announced Friday that it’s dropping its Pro Bowl defensive end after he suffered a neck injury that ended last season early for him. The release came with “a failed physical designation,” the Seahawks said.

Avril joined the Seahawks as a free agent in 2013, signing one day after Michael Bennett – who also parted ways with the team this offseason. Avril played a key role on the line, racking up 22.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in his four full season from 2013.2016.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Avril was also well-known for his work off the field, working in Seattle, his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., and his parents’ native Haiti.

There's still no word on the status of Kam Chancellor, who also suffered a neck injury last season.