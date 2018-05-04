Seahawks release Cliff Avril

RENTON, Wash. – Cliff Avril’s time with the Seattle Seahawks is officially over.
The team announced Friday that it’s dropping its Pro Bowl defensive end after he suffered a neck injury that ended last season early for him. The release came with “a failed physical designation,” the Seahawks said.
Avril joined the Seahawks as a free agent in 2013, signing one day after Michael Bennett – who also parted ways with the team this offseason. Avril played a key role on the line, racking up 22.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in his four full season from 2013.2016.
He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Avril was also well-known for his work off the field, working in Seattle, his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., and his parents’ native Haiti.
There's still no word on the status of Kam Chancellor, who also suffered a neck injury last season.
Thank you 12s for making the last 5 years in Seattle so amazing! Your cheers on Sundays are unmatched, and you guys are by far the best fans in the NFL! Most importantly, I appreciate and value the lifelong friendships I’ve made. You all have supported my family, my foundation (the Cliff Avril Family Foundation), and I throughout my entire tenure, and I could not have asked for more! THANK YOU to the entire Seahawk organization as well as my teammates. You all made me a Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champ! I am forever grateful. THANK YOU! #HAITIANCREATION