KUBE 93.3 is back: Seattle hip-hop station returns to the airwaves

SEATTLE — Summer Jam and the T-Man Show.

Does the mention of those things bring any nostalgia, longtime Washingtonians?

If so, you know KUBE 93.3.

One of Seattle’s longest running rap stations changed formats to the Top 40 pop station POWER 93.3 more than two years ago. But now its parent station, iHEARTMEDIA, has returned the station to KUBE 93.3 and the rap format.

KUBE was back on the air Friday afternoon, in the middle of 14,000 songs in a row with no commercials.

According to AllAcess.com, KUBE 93.3 will feature contemporary rap including Drake, Rihanna, Cardi B, Migos and others.

POWER’s morning hosts Carla Marie and Anthony will stay in their current position, All Access reported. Other DJs would be replaced.

Many praised iHEART’s move on Twitter.

There’s no word on whether or not KUBE will bring back the SummerJam concert series, according to our news partner The Seattle Times.