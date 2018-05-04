Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos helps upset customer after delivery driver steals puppy

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos intervened to help a customer get back his stolen puppy.

The puppy, a black miniature schnauzer named Wilma, disappeared after a driver dropped off a package of dog food at his home in the UK.

Richard Guttfield said that after three days he was so desperate to find his dog that he sent an email directly to Bezos.

“My puppy went missing after an Amazon delivery and after an email to Jeff (Bezos)… we had someone who was amazing who tracked the driver and found our dog and brought her home,” he told CNBC.

The driver in question did not work directly for Amazon, but for an independent carrier.

“This is inexcusable and does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners,” a spokesperson told Business Insider. “We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages for the independent delivery service provider.”

Last month, Bezos said he personally reads most customer-complaint emails that reach his inbox and passes them along to be followed up on.