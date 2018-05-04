Jaime Miranda and Kameron Mullaly: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for trying to kidnap store security officer at gunpoint

WANTED IN UNION GAP —

The hunt is on in Yakima County, where Union Gap Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of trying to kidnap a store security officer at gunpoint.

Detectives say the security worker at the Valley Mall Macy’s stopped convicted felon, Jaime Miranda, from shoplifting, brought him back to an office where Miranda pulled a gun on the officer and tried to hold them hostage before bolting to a stolen getaway car detectives think had Kameron Mullaly waiting behind the wheel.

The surveillance photo below shows the two riding an escalator inside the Macy’s before the armed robbery and kidnapping attempt last week. You can see Mullaly has long blonde hair now, not dark hair like she has in her older driver’s license photo.

She’s wanted for rendering criminal assistance, assault, eluding police, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He’s wanted for first degree robbery, assault, attempted kidnapping and illegally having a gun.

The stolen car was later found abandoned outside of yakima.

Jaime miranda is from Yakima. He’s 22 years old, 5’9”, weighs 170 pounds and has a tattoo of a dove on his right forearm.

Kameron Mullaly is from Kennewick. She’s 20, 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds.

Union Gap detectives say both have ties to Yakima County and the Tri-Cities and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

So, if you spot them on the street — stay away — and use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to their arrest.