Help ID woman using stolen credit cards after wallet lifted at coffee shop

WANTED IN LACEY —

Lacey Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this woman.

On April 29th, an unknown suspect stole a wallet from a purse at Cutters Point Coffee on Marvin Rd NE in Lacey. The wallet had three credit cards, but by the time the loss was discovered, a credit card had already been used at Best Buy and Target in Lacey by this woman.

If you know her name, or have any information that can help Lacey detectives identify her, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or download the P3 Tips App to submit your tip from any smartphone. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.