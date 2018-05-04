Daniel Gonzalez: High-Violent Offender convicted of assaulting officer — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A High-Violent Offender convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Franklin County — is wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Daniel Gonzalez has a Department of Corrections Escape warrant for breaking probation on that felony assault.

He’s also been busted for lying to police, drugs, DUI and reckless driving.

He was last known to be living in the city of Connell in Franklin County, but also has ties to Othello in Adams County and Grant County.

He’s 22 years old, 5’8” and weighs 175 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.