Candice Johnson: Wanted for domestic violence harassment, assault against ex-girlfriend

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A phone rings. A voice on the other end says, ‘I have a gun and I’m going to kill you.’

That’s the terrifying call King County detectives say Candice Johnson made to her ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night. Less than an hour later – detectives say Johnson was at the victim’s door. “She rushed inside. She started assaulting, she started punching the victim,” said King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “The victim was able to lock herself in the bathroom and call 911. Candice knew the police were coming, she tried to leave quickly and Federal Way Police Department actually arrested her, they found her outside and they arrested her and she was booked into jail.”

Johnson got out, never showed up to court, so she has a $125,000 arrest warrant for domestic violence harassment and assault.

Detectives say her ex has made numerous domestic violence reports against Johnson in the past and worries she may try and harm her again. “Ms. Johnson has been known to carry firearms in the past, has actually threatened the victim with firearms in the past. She knows where the victim lives and the victim’s very fearful for her life, as well, and we just want to make sure she’s safe, so if anybody knows where Candice Johnson is, please call us. Call Crime Stoppers. We need to get her in custody as soon as possible,” said Sgt. Abbott.

Johnson’s criminal history includes convictions for DUI and other driving crimes, along with lying to law enforcement and criminal trespass.

You can see the tattoos she has on her neck and arms.

She’s 27 years old, 5’4”, weighs 190 pounds and is known to hangout in the Federal Way/south King County area.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 tips app to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s guaranteed to be anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip helps lead to her arrest.