Bridging the Divide: Seattle’s proposed employee tax

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: Seattle’s proposed employee tax

The Seattle City Council is poised to vote on a controversial plan to tax big businesses to help fight a growing homeless crisis. Councilman Mike O’Brien, one of the main backers of the tax, sat down with Saul Spady, owner of Cre8ive Empowerment and grandson of Dick Spady, the founder of Dick’s Drive Ins. The iconic Seattle burger joint would be included in the tax, which is aimed at companies that generate more than $20 million each year.