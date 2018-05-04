Anthony Weber: Convicted sex offender known as ‘AJ’ wanted in Spokane County

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Convicted sex offender, anthony weber has been busted for Indecent Liberties and failing to register as a sex offender several times — the same crime he’s wanted for now.

He’s 35 years old, 5’8”, weighs 150 pounds and is known to go by ‘AJ.’ He’s also used the fake last names Balthazar and Mattson.

If you know where he’s hiding, tell Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App, or calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.