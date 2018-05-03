YouTube star Lizzie Velasquez explains overcoming cyber-bullying

A global motivational speaker, YouTube personality, anti-bullying activist and author. In December 2013, she took the stage at the inaugural TEDxAustinWomen event and gave a talk titled “How Do You Define Yourself?” that has garnered over 13 million views across the Web. Her story has been featured on Katie Couric, The Today Show, The View, Huffington Post, Associated Press, AOL, MSN and Yahoo!, among many other national and international media.

She is an Executive Producer of the award-winning documentary based on her life, A BRAVE HEART: The Lizzie Velasquez Story, which chronicles her journey from cyber-bullying victim to global anti-bullying activist. The film was released by Cinedigm in the U.S. in Fall 2015 and began its international release in 2016. In 2017, Lizzie starred as the host of the Fullscreen series, Unzipped, where she explores the concept of beauty standards — which have played a major role in her own life — through the experiences of others. This past summer, Lizzie released her fourth book titled Dare To Be Kind. In this daring, revelatory book, Lizzie reveals the hidden forces that give rise to self-doubt, shame, and cruelty, and empowers us to redirect them to unlock empathy and kindness for ourselves and others.