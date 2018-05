× Spring warmth is finally here! What to plant right now in your garden.

Puyallup, Wash.– With all the warm weather and longer days, the threat of hard frost is over for Puget Sound lowlands. That means that it’s time to get that garden growing.

Q13 Meteorologist and Master Gardener Tim Joyce stopped by Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Puyallup to chat about what kind of things you can get into the ground right now and some new trends in how people are planting their yards and patios.